‘Pam Hupp Murder Mystery’ special report

O'FALLON, MO (KTVI) - On a hot August day in 2016, Pam Hupp dialed 911 from her O’Fallon, Missouri home. She claimed to have shot and killed a would-be kidnapper. But for police and prosecutors, her story didn't add up.

Fox 2 exclusively recorded Hupp’s arrest. Her story didn’t make sense to us, either. We were the only TV station to report stories surrounding Hupp starting in 2011.

The twists and turns in this case appear as if they were ripped right out of a crime novel. You’ll see them in this report, which includes the only on-camera interview with Pam Hupp.

Fox 2 questioned Hupp about her mother’s death. We also tested a balcony railing similar to the one her mom fell through. The surprising results, along with Hupp’s exclusive comments to Fox 2, may still have an impact on this ongoing case.