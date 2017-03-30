Potential for severe weather in storms sweeping through St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A wave of storms is pulling together just southwest of St. Louis. They are not currently severe.

Conditions are favorable for intensification as they reach St. Louis and cross into Illinois after noon. There could be some large hail and strong wind gusts as they reach the Mississippi river.

The greatest potential for severe weather will be as the storms move across southern Illinois. This is where wind, hail, and tornadoes will be possible in the strongest storms.

Timing for this storm in metro St. Louis is around 11am. It could hit anywhere until 3pm in Illinois.

Check the latest weather conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Weather