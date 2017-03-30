Red Cross of Greater St. Louis hosts poster art competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- To celebrate 100 years of service to the region, the Red Cross of Greater St. Louis is hosting a poster design competition. For a century, artists including Norman Rockwell and Gabriel Emile Niscolet have donated their talents to support the Red Cross with posters promoting the organization's mission.

Artists of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to enter original works into the art competition. Submissions may include paintings, drawings, digital, photography, sculpture and any other medium.

The deadline is May 1, 2017. The winner will be selected in June.

For more information, visit RedCross.org/artcontest