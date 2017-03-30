× Second Loop Trolley car arrives in St. Louis Thursday

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A second car for the Loop Trolley system arrives in St. Louis Thursday. The first trolley car made its initial trip down the tracks last Sunday.

The trolley will run through the Delmar Loop along Delmar Boulevard and Debaliviere Avenue. Each car can carry up to 100 passengers, traveling at a speed of 25 miles an hour.

Sunday’s test checked the clearance of the vehicle with the platforms, curbs, corners and overhead wires. The entire Loop Trolley system should open sometime this summer.