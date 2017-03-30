SSM Health Medical Minute: Should children be on a gluten free diet?

Dr. Jeffrey Teckman, SLUCare Division Director of Pediatric Gastroenterology & Hepatology at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, says a gluten intolerance or gluten allergy is difficult to diagnose. It is not associated with ADHD or autism as many parents have been told.
But if your child has chronic stomach aches, bloating, or illness, take them to see a pediatric gastroenterologist to be tested before adopting a gluten free diet.
