St. Charles prepares for annual EGGstravagant Easter egg hunt

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Children of all ages and abilities are welcome to St. Charles County’s EGGstravagant annual Easter egg hunt EGGstravaganza. There will be over 8,000 candy and toy-filled eggs hidden throughout the 25-acre Youth Activity Park as well as photos with the Easter Bunny and egg-themed games.

There will be seven different hunts, each unique to different ages and abilities. Each hunt is limited to 100 children, so it is recommended to register prior to arrival at the hunting ground.

Marketing coordinator for St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Nancy Gomer joins us for more on next weekend’s EGGstravagant egg hunt.

For more information, visit http://www.stccparks.org or call 636-949-7535.

Annual Easter Egg Hunts and EGGstravaganza

Saturday, April 8

St. Charles County’s Youth Activity Park

Dardenne Prairie

Hunt is from 10am to 12:30pm

Children with disability hunt from 1pm to 3pm

EGGstravaganza from 1pm to 3pm