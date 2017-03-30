× Storm threat shifts to Ohio Valley, southern US

DALLAS – An unsettled weather pattern is shifting from the southern Plains into parts of the South and lower Ohio Valley, but forecasters say the storms shouldn’t be as bad as originally anticipated.

The Storm Prediction Center said instability through the Mississippi Valley on Thursday won’t be as great as expected. In a morning update, forecasters rolled back a relatively ominous outlook and said that while some tornadoes could occur, the likelihood of several twisters was low.

The greatest chance of severe storms is expected in an area spanning eastward from St. Louis to Indianapolis and Cincinnati and southward to Nashville, Tennessee. Other storms could occur from Ohio to the Gulf Coast.

This week’s storms contributed to the deaths of three storm chasers in West Texas, two children who touched a downed power line in Fort Worth, Texas, and a truck driver whose rig was blown off a highway in El Reno, Oklahoma.