Supermodel Karlie Kloss launching new clothing line in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Supermodel and St. Louis native Karlie Kloss is celebrating the launch of her new clothing line right here in her hometown. The collection will debut at a live fashion show Thursday night at the Pageant to an invite-only crowd, including our own Lisa Hart.

Kloss has partnered with retail brand Express to produce the exclusive, limited edition collection.

“There’s no place like home, right? And for me, to bring it back home really brings it full circle because this is where I grew up, this is where my career started, at the Pageant,” said Karlie Kloss.

Ten unique women will walk in Thursday’s runway show, a handful of them are St. Louisans including a STEM student, a blogger who battled and survived cancer, and an aspiring model.

If you’d like to watch from home, the fashion show will be streaming live online. You can watch it here.