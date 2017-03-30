Watch live video: Zoo says April the giraffe may give birth soon

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The “calf countdown” has started. Millions have tuned into Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube channel to see April the giraffe give birth to her fourth calf. The zoo is giving viewers some hope that the big moment will happen soon. A recent update to their Facebook page says, “You should start getting excited… we are seeing almost all the signs of birth happening within the coming days.”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Thursday morning:

“Like many of you, we spent the evening watching our April. She continues to progress. Mammary development stays remains as filled udders, and will likely not get much Larger. Discharge continues to be present. Appetite is so – so this morning.

We continue calf countdown.”

The Zoo sent this Facebook status update Wednesday night:

“Keep on laughing! Our sense of humor has kept us sane throughout this entire process! Tonight, I will share with you Dr Tim’s report to his following friends and colleagues.

“Ok Gang… if you have been watching today, you should start getting excited… we are seeing almost all the signs of birth happening within the coming days… of course, my schedule is crazy for the next few days so naturally, we will pick the worst time possible. Hah. In an effort to speed things along I am launching “Operation Taco Induction”… let’s see what happens. (Not in Labor…) yet. – disclaimer – she didn’t actually get a taco. I’m not ridiculous.”

Keepers report continued discharge and mammary development. Appetite was off this morning – back this evening!