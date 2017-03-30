Watch ‘The Pam Hupp Murder Mystery’ tonight at 6:30pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Pam Hupp faces the death penalty in the Louis Gumpenberger murder, FOX 2 looks at another person who says they were approached by Hupp days before Gumpenberger died. The FOX Files also examines two other deaths of people close to Hupp. Turn on FOX 2 at 6:30pm for 'The Pam Hupp Murder Mystery.'