Yadier Molina issued a Sunday, April 2nd deadline for any contract extension talks with the Cardinals. It appears the two sides will beat that deadline with a new contract agreement. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports is reporting that Molina and the Cards are very close to a three year contract extension worth somewhere between 55 and 65 million dollars. If those terms are correct, it will make Molina the highest paid catcher in baseball. Molina's contract is due to expire at the end of the 2017 season.

Fox 2 Sports will be in Springfield, MO on Friday for the Cardinals exhibition game against their Class AA Springfield team. If an official announcement on Molina's new deal is made, we will have it for you.