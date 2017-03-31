Attorney General Sessions to speak in St. Louis Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - America's top law enforcement officer will be speaking in St. Louis Friday. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to speak at the Eagleton Federal Courthouse in downtown St. Louis at 10am.

Before becoming the Attorney General, Sessions was a longtime Senator from Alabama. There have not been a lot of details released about Session's visit to our area. A release from the his office says Sessions will speak here about efforts to combat violent crime and restore public safety. We understand federal, state and local law enforcement officials will all be attending sessions speech.

Dealing with illegal immigration has been a priority for Attorney General Sessions. Thursday, Sessions announced an expansion and modernization of a program to deport illegal immigrants who have been convicted of crimes and are serving time in federal prisons. Sessions says changes coming to the institutional hearing program will mean that criminal illegal aliens will be removed from the country more quickly.

Sessions has also said that so-called 'Sanctuary Cities' could lose federal funds if they don't comply with federal immigration laws.