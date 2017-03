Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - SIx cows tried to make a run for it from a north St. Louis slaughter house Thursday. It took four hours for police and the Humane Society to corral the animals. A handler forgot to latch the trailer and the animals got loose.

The cows are not headed to slaughter, but to a greener pasture. They'll be taken to an area rescue farm Friday. The group Farm Sanctuary and former Blues player David Backes and his wife raised enough money on a GoFundMe page to save the cattle.