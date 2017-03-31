Crushed Red demonstrates ‘Party like a LobSTAR’ salad

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – For local St. Louis residents observing Lent, Crushed Red restaurants are featuring flavorful, creative and meatless salads for a limited time.

Crushed Red is a St. Louis based restaurant with five locations in the area: Kirkwood, Clayton, Columbia, Creve Coeur and the newest location, Chesterfield on Clarkson Road. It is a chef-driven restaurant committed to sustainability, serving a variety of fresh chopped salads, crafted pizzas, soups and savory dishes. Additionally, they serve wine and locally brewed beer on draft.

Crushed Red’s director of brand experience Candace LaRocca joins us for a cooking demonstration of their limited edition “Party like a LobSTAR” salad.

For more information, visit www.crushed-red.com or call 636-778-9861.

“Party like a LobSTAR” Salad Recipe

– 3-4 cups lettuce blend (equal amounts of baby spinach and romaine)

– 1/8 cup fresh cilantro leaves

– 1/8 cup sliced red onion

Chop all above ingredients into ¼ inch pieces

– ¼ cup fresh-cut corn off the cob

– ¼ cup crumbled goat cheese

– ¼ avocado – diced

– 1 ounce – reconstituted lemon juice

– 1 ¼ ounce – organic agave nectar

Add all above ingredients and toss

– 1/8 cup sunflower seeds (raw or toasted)

– ½-3/4 cup butter poached lobster tail meat

Top with sunflower seeds and lobster and serve