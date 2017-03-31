Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THE WEEKEND APRIL 1-2, 2017

Welcome to April and we are stuck in the same old weather pattern…the slow moving bowling ball low pressures moving west to east over the nation and we are right in the middle of the track…Saturday…clouds giving way to some sun…not alot…some…near 60 for the high…all is dry Saturday and Saturday night…then Sunday…opening day/night…still thinking lots of clouds on Sunday with morning rain..on the light side…then a break with more rain and storms moving in late Sunday night and Monday…the day will be cloudy and in the 60’s…this is another Pacific based storm system…with my thinking right now…the opening night game may be okay.. more rain late Sunday night and all day Monday and more Wednesday and Thursday…colder by the end of next week.