Firefighter escapes injury after helmet shot in Ferguson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - A firefighter escaped serious injury in Ferguson, Missouri, when a bullet passed through his helmet as he helped battle a blaze in the St. Louis suburb.

Ferguson police are investigating the shooting about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. There was no word Friday on any arrests or charges.

Riverview Fire Protection District Chief Keith Goldstein says crews had just extinguished an electrical fire at an apartment complex when a bullet went through the helmet of one of his firefighters.

Goldstein says the bullet grazed the top of the head of the firefighter, who was evaluated at a hospital as a precaution.

Ferguson was the scene of often-violent unrest after the August 2014 shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, by a white officer later cleared in that case.