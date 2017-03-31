Join FOX 2 for St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Cardinals baseball season opener is days away and the anticipation to welcome the 2016 World Series Champions, the Chicago Cubs, to Busch Stadium continues to grow.

From the cleaning, the game day ball, the band and the apparel, stadium officials are hard at work preparing Busch for the arrival of thousands of fans. One player, however, worked even harder to prepare himself for the big day. Matt Adams comes into the new season 30 pounds lighter after spending the off-season working out and getting in shape with Pilates.

Fox 2 will have all day coverage of the celebrated event. It starts with Fox 2 News in the morning from 6 am to 9 am, then game day coverage starts at 10:30 am. We will also be live from the Redbird Rally, which begins at noon on Sunday.

Fox 2's Lisa Hart and Mike Colombo join us from Busch Stadium for a preview of the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day.