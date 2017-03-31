Model Karlie Kloss launches clothing line in STL

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis native and supermodel Karlie Kloss returned home to launch her limited edition clothing line, partnering with retail brand Express. The collection premiered at the Pageant in a live fashion show including several St. Louis women modeling the clothing.

“I’m really excited to be home, here in St. Louis,” Kloss said. “This is just a really exciting collaboration because I grew up shopping and wearing Express at the Galleria Mall, my sisters and friends and I would of course…you know, the mall is the destination. And Express is just such an amazing company to work with.”

Fox 2’s Lisa Hart gives us a glimpse into model and St. Louis native Karlie Kloss’ Fashion Show and clothing line launch.

