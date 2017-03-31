Protesters at West Lake Landfill over radiation concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, MO (KTVI) - Protesters have blocked off two entrances to the West Lake Landfill Friday morning. FOX 2's Chris Regnier is live on the scene in Bridgeton to explain what's going on.

The Environmental Protection Agency did a test for radioactive contamination at a home near a St. Louis County landfill, a Superfund site where illegally buried nuclear waste sits near an underground fire.

Cold War-era nuclear waste was buried at West Lake in the 1970s. Making matters worse, an underground fire has burned in recent years just a few hundred feet away at the adjacent Bridgeton Landfill.

A group of Bridgeton residents filed suit, claiming that sampling conducted at the home of Michael and Robbin Dailey found high levels of radioactive material.