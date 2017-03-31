Grafica Fine Art and Custom framing, located at 7884 Big Bend in Webster Groves, is hosting a tissue and organ donation registry April 1 and April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The business will also host an art exhibit from Dr. Chintalapati Varma.
SLU doctor uses her art to raise awareness about organ donation
-
Ezekiel Elliott’s fun gesture on the football field is helping Salvation Army
-
Utah teen dies unexpectedly, one day after deciding to donate her organs
-
Teen undergoes rare heart-lung transplant in St. Louis
-
Team Gateway To A Cure raises support, fights Parkinson’s in upcoming 5K
-
Donations pour in for woman shot in Soulard
-
-
ALS patient’s family turns private photos into art exhibit
-
Fast fundraisers save stranded St. Louis cows from slaughter
-
Local non-profit creates clothing technology to prevent kidnapping
-
The Pink Angels Foundation; saving lives one by one
-
Mom who lost daughter hears her little girl’s heart beating in another child
-
-
Concert raises reward fund in Berkeley missing woman case
-
Four recent shootings, raise the need for domestic violence awareness
-
Variety Dinner with the Stars gala announces 2017 headliner