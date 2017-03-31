SLU doctor uses her art to raise awareness about organ donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A primary care physician at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital is using her passion to help raise awareness about organ donations and to help save lives.

Grafica Fine Art and Custom framing, located at 7884 Big Bend in Webster Groves, is hosting a tissue and organ donation registry April 1 and April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The business will also host an art exhibit from Dr. Chintalapati Varma.