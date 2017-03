Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Workers at the Smoothie King in downtown St. Louis were shocked to see the windows out at the store. Police say smash and grab robbers hit the store in the 1200 block of Pine.

The burglarly is still under investigation.

At a break in downtown at Smoothie King. Workers arrived to work this morning to a shattered front window. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/DyGjIdsFjE — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 31, 2017