Smoothie King offers free drinks, celebrate Cardinals’ Opening Day

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Smoothie King is celebrating the St. Louis Cardinals’ Opening Day by offering free smoothies this Sunday, April 2. Participating stores in the St. Louis area will be offering free 12 ounce Strawberry X-Treme smoothies on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

Smoothie King started with the mission to encourage health and wellness in smoothie form. They have four categories of drinks: fitness, slim, wellness and take a break blends. Each of these blends is designed with a different health purpose ranging from slimming down or gaining muscle to replacing a meal.

Smoothie King blendologist Tina Hua joins us for more information on their celebration of Opening Day.

Stop in your local Smoothie King from 10 am to 7 pm and enjoy a free drink in honor of the Cardinals.