St. Louis Cardinals set for opening day festivities

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day is only days away and Busch Stadium is hard at work to prepare for the festivities. This year, the Cardinals welcome the 2016 World Series Champions, the Chicago Cubs.

The anticipation continues to build as more information rolls in about the opening day line-up and Yadier Molina’s contract extension. In an effort to put the deal behind them before opening day, it is reported that the Cardinals and Molina have reached a 3-year deal worth more than $55 million. This new contract would make him one of the most paid catchers in baseball.

“Opening Night Day” is set for Sunday at Busch Stadium. The live pregame ceremony will begin at 6:30 and viewers can watch this on Fox Sports Midwest. The ceremony includes the traditional appearances from the St. Louis Clydesdales, multiple Hall of Famers and a player motorcade. Then, the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Former Cardinals pitcher and current Fox Midwest Broadcaster Rick Horton joins us for more on opening day.