STL Moms – Kids in the Middle

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – When parents are in the process of divorce, it is often the children caught in the middle. Kids in the Middle provides a place for parents to find help for their children through the difficult time.

The program began with one therapist 40-years ago; now, they have 14 full-time therapists designed to help kids and their families through divorce. While the therapy sessions cost money, no child will be turned away. If the family cannot afford the sessions, Kids in the Middle will always help.

This is made possible through different programs and events. Tomorrow, Kids in the Middle will host a gala, “Cheers to 40 Years…A Night of Surprises,” in efforts to raise money to support families who cannot afford to send their children to therapy sessions during the divorce process.

CEO of Kids in the Middle Meredith Friedman joins us for more on their programs and their upcoming gala event.

For more information, visit www.kidsinthemiddle.org or www.stlmoms.org.

Kids in the Middle 2017 Gala

Cheers to 40 Years…A Night of Surprises!

Tomorrow at 6pm

Ameristar St. Charles in The Discovery Ballroom

Tickets are $200 per person