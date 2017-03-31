STL Post-Dispatch music critic reveals upcoming events

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis is quickly becoming the place to be for music and comedy shows. With places like the Helium Comedy Club, the Fox Theater, Scottrade Center and the Touhill, artists and comedians are provided a perfect space to show off their work here in St. Louis.

Upcoming musical events range from classics Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows and Tony Bennett to comedians Dick Gregory and Trevor Noah to pop and rap artists like Trey Songz and Panic at the Disco.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson joins us for more on the up and coming music events in St. Louis.