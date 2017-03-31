Technology expert discusses rollbacks on Internet privacy

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This week, Congress voted to rollback Internet privacy protections. This decision allows the internet service providers (ISP) to gather data and sell information on your Internet usage, without fear of being sued.

This information includes app usage, e-mail and messaging content, mobile location data and web browsing history. While the idea of using privacy blocks such as private mode creates the thought of “privacy,” there is not a way to prevent ISPs from viewing or using this information.

Scott Schaffer from Blade Technology joins us for more on the recent Congressional decision to kill Internet privacy protections.

