Three sets of triplets delivered by St. Louis doctor

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Three sets of triplets were delivered by the same doctor at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in November and December 2016. The nine babies are enough to start a baseball team. Doctors say the expecting mothers formed a training camp of their own.

All three were patients of Dr. Michael Paul and bonded over their similar experiences. He says that many mothers of triplets can feel isolated at the hospital. Many spend a lot of time there away from friends and family. These moms had the same set of concerns and supported each other.

The hospital says none of the moms knew each other before they met at Missouri Baptist. Now they will have an enduring friendship after all of the children were delivered happy and healthy.

Dr. Paul says that statistally two of the nine babies should have been born compromised in some way. He credits the team approach.

“These nine babies are the players on the field, but they would not have the success they have without the ‘coaches’ and support provided by moms, dads, doctors and nurses. It’s an incredible team of neonatologists and the best and most caring labor and delivery nurses anywhere. They care enough to make sure patients get everything they can achieve,” Dr. Paul said

The moms will now have someone to face the unique challenges of raising triplets.