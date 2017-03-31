Watch live video: Vets say April the giraffe’s birth imminent

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Animal Adventure park has some exciting news for fans of April the Giraffe. Veterinarians tell zookeepers that the giraffe should give birth Friday. They would be shocked if she went through the weekend without giving birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Friday morning:

“The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight – we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition. This is what we have all been waiting for!

Keep April and our team in your positive thoughts.”

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Thursday night:

“It was clear to all watching, the evening keeper check was cut short by April. Her behavior is very off from normal demeanor; this is to be expected. Mammary development photos were not captured, but udders reported as full. It should not be much longer!

We hope to have an official text alert system available for subscription tomorrow. Subscribing will get you a Labor Alert text, but also exclusive texts, info, photo links, and calf updates over the coming months. Much of the content will be exclusive to the text alert community. A portion of the fee will get kicked back to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation for wild conservation of giraffes.”