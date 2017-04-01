10-year old celebrates birthdays with donation parties

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A local fifth grader does not celebrate her birthday in the typical way with presents. 10-year old Delaney Hall celebrates her birthday each year with donation parties, where instead of presents, she asks attendees to bring donations for a specific charity.

Hall chooses from a variety of charities and organizations for her donation parties. She has donated to animal shelters, St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Shoeman Water Project, where she collected 2,004 pairs of shoes. This year, her birthday donation party will be celebrating the Fontebella Maternity Shelter.

10-year old Delaney Hall and Matt Warchol from Fontebella Maternity Shelter join us for more on Delaney’s donation parties.

