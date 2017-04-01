APA and The Diamond Shop partner for diamonds and doggies event

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Thursday, April 6, the Animal Protection Association of Missouri (APA) and the Diamond Shop will partner together for a Diamonds and Doggies event. The event will feature adoptable dogs and puppies from the APA as well as a variety of diamond accessories for both you and your furry friend. Also, five percent of the proceeds from Diamonds and Doggies will be donated back to the APA.

The APA’s Stacey Switzer and The Diamond Shop’s Mona Kohn join us for more on the upcoming Diamond and Doggies event.

For more information, visit www.apamo.org.

Diamonds and Doggies

Thursday, April 6

5 pm to 7 pm

The Diamond Shop

12 N. Central Avenue