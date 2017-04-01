× Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The East St. Louis Police Department is investigating a double homicide Saturday night. The double fatal shooting happened just before 6:15 pm at beauty salon near 10th and St. Louis.

Chief Michael Hubbard says officers were called to the scene at 6:11 pm for a man down. Upon arrival officer found one male victim deceased on the sidewalk. Another male victim was found in the beauty salon.

Hubbard told Fox 2 that both men died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators from East St. Louis are working with officers from the Illinois State Police in talking to witnesses and canvassing the area for evidence.

Chief Hubbard says the investigation is in its early stages, but is encouraging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).