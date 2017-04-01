× Firefighters join study to help reduce line-of-duty deaths

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (AP) – A suburban Chicago fire department is participating in a research project aimed at decreasing the number of firefighters who die in the line of duty because of cardiovascular issues.

The Daily Herald reports all 52 active Hanover Park firefighter-paramedics have agreed to wear a monitor that measures their physiological responses during each 24-hour shift.

The goal is to help firefighters better handle internal pressures on the heart, lungs, brain and core body temperature during emergency calls.

U.S. Fire Administration statistics show such problems on the job result in 50 percent to 60 percent of firefighters’ line-of-duty deaths.

Professor Denise Smith of Skidmore College in New York is the study’s lead investigator.

The project began in January and will continue through September 2018.