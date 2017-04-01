× Illinois attorney general: Hang up ‘Can you hear me?’ calls

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is telling state residents to beware of phone call scams that attempt to record consumers saying “yes.”

Madigan issued the alert Friday. She says residents should hang up if they receive a call that starts by asking: “Can you hear me?”

Scammers can use the recorded “yes” to authorize unwanted charges to credit cards or withdrawals from bank accounts. Madigan says they may use familiar area codes to entice people into picking up the phone.

Madigan’s office has seen a recent uptick in complaints about these scams. Individuals may report incidents to her office or to the Federal Communications Commission .

She also encourages consumers who believe they have received such a call and may have responded “yes” to review credit card and bank statements.