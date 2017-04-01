× Illinois parents back bill to keep SAT score off transcripts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Some Illinois parents are backing legislation that would keep students’ SAT scores off their high school transcripts.

Illinois law requires transcripts include a student’s score on the state-sponsored exam, which all high school juniors must take.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2mZzMSA) some parents say students should have more control over what information a college receives when they apply for admission. They say if a student is sick or has a bad day the score may sink their chances of getting into their school of choice.

Legislation that passed an Illinois Senate committee would allow parents to remove the score from a transcript. Students who retake the test could send an updated score to colleges.

A bill that passed the Illinois House would eliminate the requirement that scores be included.

