Lawmakers seek tighter regulation of large hog confinements

CHICAGO (AP) – Four new measures proposed in the Illinois Legislature would tighten the state’s environmental protections on hog confinements and give local citizens more input in the permitting process.

The bills also would give residents standing to challenge the massive facilities in court.

The Chicago Tribune reports lawmakers announced the bills after years of frustration and legislative inaction.

They say pork producers exploit weak laws to build and expand large hog confinements across rural Illinois.

Nearby farmers say their rights are being trampled while waste poisons local streams and gases ruin families’ lives and property values.

The bills were proposed in response to an August investigation by the newspaper.

Farming and livestock groups tell the Associated Press the legislation places more regulatory burden on livestock farmers and is redundant.