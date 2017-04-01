Live video of April the Giraffe abruptly ends before expected birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — What is going on with Animal Adventure Park’s livestream of April the pregnant giraffe? Millions of people have been tuning in to watch the giraffe give birth. The feed suddenly went offline at around 5am Saturday. Viewers are inundating the Zoo with emails about the giraffe’s condition.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to Facebook: “Good morning! There is an internet outage on our end at this time. Our team Is in the giraffe barn trying to establish connection. Nothing wrong with April and baby and no this is not the hoax many anticipated.”

Zookeepers in New York are keeping a close eye on April. The pregnant giraffe was expected to give birth Friday.

Check Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube page to see when they update the feed.

This video shows the end of the live video feed posted Friday:

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The 15-year-old is expecting her 4th calf. Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

Once the baby giraffe is expected to be 150 lbs and 6′ tall at birth. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout. Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer.

Animal Adventure Park posted this message to their Facebook page Friday night:

“Keeper report – April has zero interest in food. Behavior is extremely off. Signs of contractions continue.

Vet report –

Here are the signs that I’m happy to be seeing: significant changes to her “back end” including vulvar swelling, laxity and a thick, gooey discharge. Mammary development including milk let-down and some occasional dripping. Her behavior has changed drastically from yesterday to today. She is less engaging, hesitant to eat her feed (and treats) and unresponsive to a lot of various stimuli. You will also see her do a few things including standing and staring off into space as well as stretching her neck and back legs. If you watch carefully you will see her abdominal wall tense up during those episodes. You’ll also see a lot more squinting and just odd behavior. Also important to note is the amount and size of her fecal output. Everything she is doing is surely pointing to her going into labor soon. – Not much has changed from the morning but I suspect she will go quickly.

It looks like we will have an April Fools baby!

Who could have ever predicted this, unfolding as it has. The perfect ending. April – waited for April!”