Metal detectors at Missouri Capitol might lose funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri House committee has removed funding for security measures installed this year in the state Capitol.

Rather than paying for X-ray machines and metal detectors put in place in January, the House Budget Committee this week authorized the Missouri Capitol Police to hire five more officers.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2oL5Y8J ) state lawmakers have been unhappy about the security measures since they were installed on the day after Gov. Eric Greitens took office in January. They were particularly upset when Greitens later removed a restriction against concealed weapons in the Statehouse.

Former Gov. Jay Nixon’s administration budgeted money to buy and install the security measures.

Metal detectors were installed at the Missouri Capitol after the Sept. 11 attacks but were removed in 2003 to save money.