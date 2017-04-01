New Life Evangelistic Center set to close its doors this weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The operator of New Life Evangelistic Center will be forced to close its doors for good tomorrow. City leaders say the building has a long history of code violations.

FOX 2's Kelley Hoskins is live in Downtown St. Louis with details on where people needing shelter will now go.