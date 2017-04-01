Police investigating disappearance of St. Louis University student

MADISON, IL (KTVI) – Police in Madison Illinois are on the lookout for a missing St. Louis University student. The student, Gift Kamau was last seen Thursday morning on March 30th in Florissant, before leaving for class at St. Louis University.

It’s not clear if she made it to class on campus, but her vehicle, a gold 2007 Toyota Corolla was found around 10 pm Thursday night near the Chain of Rocks Bridge in Madison Illinois.

She was spotted on a camera operated by the Madison Police Department between 11:30 am to 1:30 pm walking across the bridge toward Missouri side.

Ms. Kamau is 20-year-old, stands 5 feet 3 inches, has brown eyes, black short wavy hair and a thin build.

If you have seen Ms. Kamau, please call 911 or your local police department.