St. Louis man hospitalized after police shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis police say a man is in serious but stable condition after he was shot by police officers during a pursuit.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says the shooting occurred Friday when three officers fired at the man after he pointed a weapon at them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2omZkcd ) 30-year-old John Samuel Blanchard Jr., of St. Louis, was charged Saturday. He faces five charges, including assault.

Dotson says police used spike strips on a vehicle Blanchard drove onto Interstate 44 during a pursuit. The vehicle eventually stopped when its tires deflated.

The chief says the suspect got out and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the officers. Three officers returned fire.

No officers were injured.