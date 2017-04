ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Technique Polish and Coatings are the “decorative floor” professionals. They provide services to turn your standard issue concrete into something that will look nice, but endure use such as a garage floor.

Tim Scott from TPC Polishing joins us for more information on the various concrete polishing options.

For more information, visit www.tpcpolishing.com or call 636-449-1066.