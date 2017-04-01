× UNC downs Oregon, to meet Gonzaga in NCAA men’s basketball championship

The Tar Heels (32-7) downed the Oregon Ducks 77-76 in the second national semifinal Saturday night behind Kennedy Meeks’ career-high 25 points.

UNC will play Gonzaga (37-1) Monday night for the national championship.

Earlier the Bulldogs edged South Carolina 77-73. The Tar Heels have won five NCAA tournament titles. This is Gonzaga’s first national championship game.

By Steve Almasy