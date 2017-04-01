UNC downs Oregon, to meet Gonzaga in NCAA men’s basketball championship
A year after losing the national title game on a buzzer-beater, North Carolina is back in the championship contest of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
The Tar Heels (32-7) downed the Oregon Ducks 77-76 in the second national semifinal Saturday night behind Kennedy Meeks’ career-high 25 points.
UNC will play Gonzaga (37-1) Monday night for the national championship.
Earlier the Bulldogs edged South Carolina 77-73. The Tar Heels have won five NCAA tournament titles. This is Gonzaga’s first national championship game.
By Steve Almasy