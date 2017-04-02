A kid who cares: Meet Madeline Domian, Missouri’s top volunteer honoree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.

LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Madeline Domian is the young creator of Katie-Do Kare Kits 4 Kids. This thoughtful organization and all the work that she's done, has earned this 10-year-old the title of Missouri's top volunteer.

These Kare Kits are packages put together by a team of many other volunteers filled with donated toys, blankets, hats and other items to lift kids' spirits when they are hospitalized and undergoing chemotherapy.

Madeline is the empire of this organization and has created and delivered over 400 Kare Kits thus far after since she began over a year ago. She looks forward to the many more years of putting a smile on kids' faces.

For more details, or to make a donation click https://www.youcaring.com/kids-going-through-chemo-treatment-525711