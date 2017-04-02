Cardinals Opening Day forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Happy Opening Day! It will be cloudy most of today with a few small breaks of sunshine, but those will be few and far between.

There is a weak weather system spreading non-severe showers and storms across much of western Missouri Sunday morning. This activity will weaken and fade as it lifts northeast after 9am, leaving only a few quick showers from mid to late morning for areas northwest of St. Louis. At this point, it looks to stay out of St. Louis proper this morning. Temps will warm into the 50's.

Sunday afternoon, for pep-rally and pre-game fun downtown, I expect mostly cloudy skies but dry weather. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60's.

For the Cardinals' game tonight, mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures falling to near 60 during the game. It should be dry for most of the game, if not the entire game. However, in the later innings (by 9pm or later) there will be a steadily increasing chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. The best chance will be after midnight..

In short... THEY WILL GET THE BALLGAME IN THIS EVENING so GO CARDINALS!

