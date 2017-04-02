× Cardinals set to announce Molina contract extension on Opening Day

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis Cardinals will be announcing a contract extension with catcher Yadier Molina. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the details will be released at a 1pm press conference. You can watch the conference on FOX2Now.com and our Facebook page.

Molina homered Thursday night in a game against St. Louis’ top minor league affiliate while reports surfaced that he’s nearing a new contract. Fox Sports reported during the game that Molina and the Cardinals are finalizing a three-year deal worth between $55 million and $65 million.

Mozeliak said after the game that a deal is not yet complete, but “we’re optimistic.”

Molina has said he wants a contract finalized before the season opens Sunday night. He said “nothing’s one” after the game but expressed optimism. He says “it’s my main goal to stay here.”

The Cardinals beat the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds 9-3.

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the World Series Cubs in a Sunday night home opener!

DONE DEAL. #Cardinals, Molina complete his 'legacy' extension. Schedule announcement Sunday at Busch. https://t.co/b7Qt5hSAtJ via @stltoday — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) April 2, 2017