Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for MONDAY APRIL 3, 2017

Off and running with a new week but it the same old weather pattern…thought this thing would last about 2 weeks and it is doing its job…the slow moving bowling ball low pressures moving west to east over the nation and we are right in the middle of the track…Monday…the next wave is in play with a Spring pattern of showers and some storms…lets really focus on the late morning and afternoon into the early evening…severe weather will be limited…rather hard to find. Then a break Monday night and all day on Tuesday…a pretty day on Tuesday…partly sunny and 69 degrees…then back into the flow…with more rain and a few storms in play late Tuesday night and Wednesday…a little spotty rain on Thursday…thinking that is limited…it will be cooler Thursday…55 for the high…dry on Friday and cool around 55 once again…we start a new warm up getting into the weekend. Have a great week everyone!