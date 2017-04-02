Downtown a buzz with Cardinals Home Opener and Blues fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The long anticipated Opening Day with the Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs and the Blues playing against the Nashville Predators, downtown St. Louis was bustling with fans of all kind.

"Just came from the game, it's a winner," said a Blues fan leaving the afternoon game celebrating the team's 4-1 win against the Predators.

While a majority of the town was a sea of red, Eva Harper of St. Louis had a reason to flash her rhinestones Cubs t-shirt.

"I was born in Chicago," said the young girl.

"She wanted to do it so I thought it'd be fun and she's sticking to it" said her dad, Rob Harper, "she was fist bumping other Cubs fans and having a good time."

Earlier on Sunday, St. Louis City Police Chief Sam Dotson touched on keeping game goers safe.

"Plenty of police officers downtown," said Dotson, "plenty of police officers throughout the city and plenty of police officers on the trains and it's safe to come down enjoy the game and have a good time and if you're going to drink, drink responsibly."