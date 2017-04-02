× Grichuk’s Hit Walks off Cubs in Season Opener, 4-3

After blowing a 3-0 ninth inning lead, the Cardinals behind Randal Grichuk’s bases loaded hit in the bottom of the ninth pulled off a dramatic 4-3 walk off win in the two team’s season opener. Grichuk had helped the Cards to a 3-0 lead with a two run homer in the eighth inning. The Cubs tied the game in the top of the ninth on Willson Contreras’ three run homer off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh. It spoiled a magnificent start by the Cardinals Carlos Martinez. The young righty threw seven and a third innings of scoreless baseball while striking out ten Cubs hitters.

Oh ended up being the winning pitcher, while Mike Montgomery took the loss for the Cubs when he surrendered Grichuk’s walk off hit.