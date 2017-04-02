Gurnee man killed in fiery single-car crash

HEBRON, Ill. (AP) _ A 29-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash in the northern Illinois community of Hebron near the Wisconsin border.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports the Gurnee resident was driving on Route 173 and Price Road when his vehicle for an unknown reason left the roadway and smashed into a tree and caught fire about 2 p.m. Saturday.

The driver whose name has not been released pending the notification of next of kin was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unknown whether the drugs or alcohol were a factor in thecrash and that toxicology tests are being conducted by the county’s coroner’s office.