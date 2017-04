× Hancock & Kelley: Upcoming election to decide on mayor, MSL stadium fate

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 A.M. This week they’re discussing this week’s General Municipal Election that will decide St. Louis City Mayor as well as if the proposal for an MSL stadium goes through or not.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video